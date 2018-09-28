NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Offered By Key Public, Private Sector Banks

Interest rate on an FD - which is a fixed income instrument - varies depending upon factors such as amount and maturity period.

Your Money | | Updated: September 28, 2018 16:31 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Offered By Key Public, Private Sector Banks

Interest rate on an FD or fixed deposit varies from one bank to another

Interest rates on fixed deposits or term deposits are revised by commercial banks from time to time. Interest rate on an FD - which is a fixed income instrument - varies from one bank to another, depending upon factors such as MCLR (marginal cost of funds-based lending rate), maturity period or term and the deposit amount. Major public sector banks such as State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank pay interest rates to the tune of 5.7-6.85 per cent per annum on domestic fixed deposits up to Rs 1 crore, while their private sector peers like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank pay anywhere between 3.5 per cent and 7.3 per cent.

Here's a comparison of interest rates on domestic fixed deposits below Rs 1 crore paid by some of the top commercial banks in the country:

State Bank of India (SBI)

 Interest rate (with effect from July 30)
TermGeneral publicSenior citizens
7 days to 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 days to 179 days6.25%6.75%
180 days to 210 days6.35%6.85%
211 days to less than 1 year6.40%6.90%
1 year to less than 2 year6.70%7.20%
2 years to less than 3 years6.75%7.25%
3 years to less than 5 years6.80%7.30%
5 years and up to 10 years6.85%7.35%
(Source: sbi.co.in)

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

TermInterest rates (with effect from August 1)
 General publicSenior citizens
7 to 14 days5.7%6.2%
15 to 29 days5.7%6.2%
30 to 45 days5.7%6.2%
46 to 90 days6.35%6.85%
91 to 179 days6.35%6.85%
180 days to 270 Days6.35%6.85%
271 days to less than 1 year6.35%6.85%
1 year6.75%7.25%
above 1 year & upto 3 years6.75%7.25%
above 3 year & upto 5 years6.25%6.75%
above 5 years & upto 10 years6.25%6.75%
(Source: pnbindia.in)

HDFC Bank

 Interest rate (with effect from August 6)
TermGeneral publicSenior citizens
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 5 days- 9 months6.75%7.25%
9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 4 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 16 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.00%7.50%
1 Year7.25%7.75%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.25%7.75%
1 year 4 days7.25%7.75%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.25%7.75%
1 Year 16 days7.25%7.75%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.25%7.75%
2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days7.10%7.60%
2 Years 16 days7.10%7.60%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.10%7.60%
3 years 1day - 5 years7.10%7.60%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.00%6.50%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.00%6.50%
(Source: hdfcbank.com)

 

ICICI Bank

 Interest rate (with effect from August 14)
TermGeneral publicSenior citizens
7 days to 14 days4%4.5%
15 days to 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 days to 45 days5.5%6%
46 days to 60 days5.75%6.25%
61 days to 90 days6%6.5%
91 days to 120 days6%6.5%
121 days to 184 days6%6.5%
185 days to 289 days6.5%7%
290 days to less than 1 year6.75%7.25%
1 year to 389 days6.75%7.25%
390 days to 2 years7%7.5%
2 years 1 day upto 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 years 1 day upto 10 years7%7.5%
(Source: icicibank.com)

Axis Bank

TermInterest rates (with effect from September 10)
 General publicSenior citizens
7 days to 14 days 3.53.5
15 days to 29 days 3.53.5
30 days to 45 days 5.55.5
46 days to 60 days 6.256.25
61 days < 3 months 6.256.25
3 months < 4 months 6.256.25
4 months < 5 months 6.256.25
5 months < 6 months 6.256.25
6 months < 7 months 6.757
7 months < 8 months 6.757
8 months < 9 months 6.757
9 months < 10 months 77.25
10 months < 11 months 77.25
11 months < 1 year 77.25
1 year < 1 year 5 days 7.257.9
1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 7.257.9
1 year 11 days < 13 months 7.257.9
13 months < 14 months 7.37.95
14 months < 15 months 7.257.9
15 months < 16 months 7.257.9
16 months < 17 months 7.257.9
17 months < 18 months 7.257.9
18 Months < 2 years 7.257.9
2 years < 30 months 7.257.9
30 months < 3 years 7.257.75
3 years < 5 years 7.257.75
5 years to 10 years 77.5
(Source: axisbank.com)

Most banks offer slightly better returns to senior citizens - those above 60 years of age - compared to the general public.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

fixed deposit interest rateinterest rateFD interest rate

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sabarimala TempleAyodhya VerdictThugs Of Hindostan TrailerTanushree DuttaTamil NewsRoyal EnfieldNews in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmWatch BrandsDominos

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top