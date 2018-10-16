NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
No Insurance For Iran Oil, Says IOC Official, Amid Looming US Sanctions

"Insurance companies are providing for asset cover but are not covering the crude kept in storage," the official said on condition of anonymity.

October 16, 2018
US sanctions on import of crude from Iran are expected to kick in on November 4.

NEW DELHI: Insurers are not offering coverage policies for storage of Iranian oil, an Indian Oil Corp Ltd official said, owing to impending US sanctions on import of crude from Iran, which are expected to kick in on November 4.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

