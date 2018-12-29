Instant Money Transfer: Charges Levied By Banks For Immediate Payment Service (IMPS)

Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), an instant interbank electronic fund transfer facility, allows the customer to transfer funds on a 24x7 basis and 365 days of the year. The maximum amount that can be transferred via IMPS is Rs 2 lakh. This facility is available only via internet banking. Most banks in the country offer the facility of IMPS for making an online money transfer. State-run SBI (State Bank of India) to private sector lenders HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank- charge a fee ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 15 (excluding GST) per IMPS transaction. However, SBI IMPS transactions up to Rs 1,000 are free.
Here's a comparison of different IMPS charges levied by SBI, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank from their customers:
State Bank of India (SBI)
For IMPS transfer, SBI charges Rs. 5 plus GST (Goods and Services Tax) for any transaction of an amount between Rs 1,001 to Rs. 1 lakh. For an IMPS transaction from Rs. 1,00,001 to Rs. 2 lakh through net banking or online banking, SBI charges a fee of Rs. 15 plus GST, it mentioned on its website- onlinesbi.com.
|No
|Amount
|Charge
|1
|Up to Rs.1000/-
|No Charges
|2
|Rs.1001 to Rs 10,000/-
|Rs.1/- + GST
|3
|Rs.10,001 to Rs 1,00,000/-
|Rs.2/- + GST
|4
|Rs 1,00,001 to 2,00,000/-
|Rs.3/- + GST
(As mentioned on SBI's website- sbi.co.in)
HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank levies a fee of Rs 5 plus GST per IMPS transaction of an amount up to 1 lakh. For an amount between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, the bank charges a fee of Rs 15 plus GST, according to its website- hdfcbank.com.
|Transaction Charges
|IMPS charges
|Above Rs 1 to Rs 1 Lakh
|Rs 5 + Applicable GST
|Above 1 lakh to 2 Lakh
|Rs 15 + Applicable GST
(As mentioned on HDFC Bank's website- hdfcbank.com)
ICICI Bank
For IMPS transfers, ICICI Bank charges a fee of Rs. 5 plus GST per transaction for an amount up to Rs. 1 lakh. For an amount between Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 2 lakh, the bank levies Rs. 15 plus GST per transaction, according to its website-icicibank.com.
|Transaction Charges
|IMPS charges
|Amounts upto Rs 10,000
|Rs 5 + Applicable GST
|Amounts above Rs 10,000 and upto Rs 1 lakh
|Rs 5 + Applicable GST
|Amounts above Rs 1 lakh and upto Rs 2 lakh
|Rs 15 + Applicable GST
(As mentioned on ICICI Bank's website- icicibank.com)