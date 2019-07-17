Centre Gives Nod To Amendments In Insolvency Law, Resolution Timeframe Increased

In a significant move, the government on Wednesday cleared seven amendments to the insolvency law. The government increased the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) resolution timeframe to 330 days. The amendments to the IBC are aimed at filling critical gap in the corporate insolvency resolution framework while at the same maximising value from the resolution process.

The Cabinet has approved the changes to the Code.

The amendments would "enable the government to ensure maximisation of value of a corporate debtor as a going concern while simultaneously adhering to strict timelines," an official release said.



