Rupee Gains To Briefly Move Above 75 Mark Against Dollar

The rupee is down6.04% against the US dollar so far this year

The rupee spurted against the US dollar on Thursday to briefly trade above the 75 mark. After starting the session at 75.17, the rupee gained as much as 74 paise - or 0.98 per cent - from the previous close to touch the 74.93 mark against the greenback at the strongest level recorded during the session. Gains in domestic equity benchmarks in tandem with global markets, along with weakness in the dollar overseas supported the rupee, say analysts. It was last seen trading at 75.08 against the US currency in the last quarter of the four-hour session.

Domestic stock markets jumped more than 3 per cent tracking gains in Asian peers, where equities touched up to seven-week highs on hopes of a potential COVID-19 drug. Benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were set to register their best month since 2009. Foreign institutional investors remained bullish on Indian capital markets, net purchasing equities worth Rs 722.08 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Crude oil jumped on signs that the US glut is not growing as quickly as expected and that fuel demand battered by COVID-19 restrictions is starting to pick up.

Brent - the global benchmark for crude oil - was last up 5.6 per cent at $23.81 a barrel with the June contract expiring the same day, having touched a high of $25 earlier following a 10 per cent gain the previous day.

The dollar index - which gauges the greenback's strength against six peers overseas - fell as much as 0.16 per cent on Thursday, and was last seen trading 0.07 per cent lower.

"The US dollar continued to remain under pressure after the Fed (Federal Reserve) pledged to do more to support the economy battered by the business shutdowns due to the ongoing pandemic," Reliance Securities said in a note.

The Federal Reserve - the US central bank - policymakers left interest rates near zero on Wednesday following a two-day meeting, and repeated a vow to do what it takes to shore up the economy, saying the coronavirus pandemic will "weigh heavily" on the near-term outlook and poses "considerable risks" for the medium term.

Analysts say optimism on a COVID-19 drug and reopening of major economies boosted market sentiment.

"Driving the same momentum, the pair is likely to make its move close to 74.80 levels. However, it is too early to say that the pair has reversed its momentum, unless it sustains the strength," said

Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors, a forex advisory firm.

Investors around the globe have been excited by the prospect of a COVID-19 treatment because it may help countries emerge from lockdowns - even though investors' hopes don't seem to take into account regulatory and distribution difficulties should a treatment be found.

"Today's closing will be important to pave the further course for rupee," Mr Pabari added said.

At Wednesday's close of 75.67, the rupee is down 6.04 per cent against the US dollar so far this year.

Currency markets currently operate within reduced trading hours due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The temporary timings are from 10 am to 2 pm, instead of the original 9 am to 5 pm.