Rupee Depreciates To Hit 75.95 Mark Against Dollar

The rupee is down 6.12% against the greenback so far this year

Rupee vs Dollar Today: The rupee weakened as much as 0.29 per cent to hit the 75.95 mark against the US dollar on Tuesday, down 22 paise compared to its previous close of 75.73. After starting the four-hour session down by 15 paise at 75.88, the rupee declined to an intraday low of 75.95 in the first 30 minutes of trade. The country remained in the third phase of an extended nationwide lockdown with few exceptions to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Kotak Securities said in a note, "Asian equity markets are trading lower after a barrage of news suggesting rising conflict between Australia-China over COVID-19 and also increase in hawkish talk between China-US over the trade deal and latter's investment into China. A big miss in the inflation data from China is also not helping sentiments."

"NDF is suggesting an open in USDINR, around 76 levels. Traders will keep a close eye on the local bond market, after yields on 10-year hardened yesterday. If RBI does not step in with fresh round of OMOs/OTs, yields can harden further, which can be negative for INR. Technically, USDINR is yet to breakout of its downward corrective structure. May futures need to close above 76.20 levels for the bias to flip from bearish on USDINR towards bullish," Kotak Securities further added.

Domestic stock markets fell as much as 2 per cent in morning deals as financial stocks led losses across most sectors. The S&P BSE Sensex index shed as many as 691.24 points to 30,869.98, whereas the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark slid to as low as 9,043.95, having started the session at 9,168.85 as against its previous close of 9,239.20.

The dollar index - which gauges the American currency against six major peers overseas - rose as much as 0.21 per cent on Tuesday, and was last seen trading up 0.03 per cent.

Crude oil prices rose following an unexpected commitment from Saudi Arabia to deepen production cuts in June.

Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - climbed to as high as $30.11 per barrel on Tuesday, and were last seen up 0.5 per cent at $29.79, having reversed some of the previous session's losses.

Analysts say the rupee is expected to move sideways in the short term.

"Currently, the sentiments are mixed in the market flipping sides each day. Reaction of the markets and rupee are a result of the same. In the near term, it seems like rupee got a needed trigger to break 75.80 levels," said Amit Pabari, managing director at forex advisory firm CR Forex Advisors.

"The (INR-USD) pair is likely to continue trade within its broad range of 74.50-76.90 levels in an unbiased way. A breakout in the range will determine a change in trend," he added.

At Tuesday's close of 75.73, the rupee is down 6.12 per cent against the greenback so far this year.

Currency markets currently operate within reduced trading hours due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The temporary timings are from 10 am to 2 pm, instead of the normal timings of 9 am to 5 pm.