Rupee Rebounds 10 Paise Against US Dollar In Early Trade

INR VS USD: The rupee gained 10 paise to 72.41 against the US dollar.

Highlights Fall in crude oil prices, weakness in dollar helped rupee Higher opening in stock market also aided the currency, said dealers Dollar fell amid escalating US-China trade conflict

The rupee recovered after opening lower at 72.65 against the US dollar on Tuesday, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The rupee gained 10 paise to 72.41 against the US dollar amid volatility in early trade on fresh selling of the US currency by exporters and banks. Fall in crude oil prices and weakness in the dollar against some currencies amid the escalating US-China trade conflict, helped the rupee to rebound, forex dealers were quoted as saying in the PTI report. A higher opening in the stock market also aided the rupee, they said.

On Monday, the rupee fell 67 paise to close at 72.51 against the greenback.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that the real effective depreciation of the rupee is between six and seven per cent.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 37,660.19 and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at 11,381.55. (With PTI inputs)