Rupee Surges By 65 Paise Against Dollar After Corporate Tax Cut

Here are 5 things to know about rupee:
- ."The news of government lowering corporate tax has rejoiced the market and gave rupee a big boost... The move was imperative as we are in a low demand cycle amid global idiosyncrasies," said Rahul Gupta, currency research head, Emkay Global Financial Services.
- The government slashed effective corporate tax to 25.2 per cent inclusive of all cess and surcharges for domestic companies
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said super-rich tax will not apply on capital gains arising from sale of any security including derivatives in hands of FPIs.
- Ms Sitharaman expressed confidence that the tax concessions will bring investments in Make in India, boost employment and economic activity, leading to more revenue.
- After the corporate tax accouncement, the S&P BSE Sensex index soared more than 1,950 points in intraday trade to touch 38,048.93 in intraday trade, its highest level recorded since July 25.
