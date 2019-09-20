Rupee Surges By 65 Paise Against Dollar After Corporate Tax Cut

On Thursday, the domestic currency settled at 71.32 against the greenback.

The rupee gained by as much as 65 paise against the US dollar on Friday, after the government announced its decision to lower the corporate tax rate on domestic firms and new manufacturers. After starting the session higher at 71.20, the rupee moved to 70.67 against the greenback at the day's highest level. Analysts say that the reduction in corporate tax cut boosted the financial markets. At 1:20 pm, the rupee traded 34 paise - or 0.48 per cent - higher at 70.98 against the US currency.