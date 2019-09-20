NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Rupee Surges By 65 Paise Against Dollar After Corporate Tax Cut

After starting the session higher at 71.20, the rupee moved to 70.67 against the greenback at the day's highest level.

Currencies And Forex | Edited by | Updated: September 20, 2019 13:34 IST
On Thursday, the domestic currency settled at 71.32 against the greenback.

The rupee gained by as much as 65 paise against the US dollar on Friday, after the government announced its decision to lower the corporate tax rate on domestic firms and new manufacturers. After starting the session higher at 71.20, the rupee moved to 70.67 against the greenback at the day's highest level. Analysts say that the reduction in corporate tax cut boosted the financial markets. At 1:20 pm, the rupee traded 34 paise - or 0.48 per cent - higher at 70.98 against the US currency.
Here are 5 things to know about rupee:
  1. ."The news of government lowering corporate tax has rejoiced the market and gave rupee a big boost... The move was imperative as we are in a low demand cycle amid global idiosyncrasies," said Rahul Gupta, currency research head, Emkay Global Financial Services.
  2. The government slashed effective corporate tax to 25.2 per cent inclusive of all cess and surcharges for domestic companies
  3. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said super-rich tax will not apply on capital gains arising from sale of any security including derivatives in hands of FPIs.
  4. Ms Sitharaman expressed confidence that the tax concessions will bring investments in Make in India, boost employment and economic activity, leading to more revenue.
  5. After the corporate tax accouncement, the S&P BSE Sensex index soared more than 1,950 points in intraday trade to touch 38,048.93 in intraday trade, its highest level recorded since July 25. 




