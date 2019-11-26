Rupee Ends At Over 2-Week High Of 71.50 Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

On Monday, the rupee had closed lower at 71.74 against the dollar.

The rupee on Tuesday rose by 24 paise to settle at an over two-week high of 71.50 against the dollar. Persistent foreign fund inflows and hopes about US-China trade logjam breakthrough boosted forex market sentiments, analysts said. After opening higher, the rupee traded in the range of 71.49-71.68, before settling at 71.50 against dollar. On Monday, the rupee had closed lower at 71.74 against the dollar.