Rupee Ends Volatile Session Flat At 74.30 Against Dollar

Rupee Vs Dollar Today: The rupee ended a volatile session on Wednesday nearly unchanged against the US dollar, amid a mixed trend across Asia currencies. The rupee started the day almost flat at 74.31 against the greenback, and moved in a narrow range between 74.24 and 74.45 before settling at 74.32 for the day. It weakened by as much as 13 paise - or 0.17 per cent - during the four-hour session but recovered the day's losses, as gains in domestic equities supported the currency.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose as much as 7 basis points to 6.19 per cent.

Domestic stock markets were on course to close higher for the fourth session in a row, boosted by positive commentary from companies and enthusiasm around potential COVID-19 treatments. However, Wednesday's gains were modest amid a cautious trend across Asian markets.

At 2:32 pm, the Sensex index traded 180.81 points - or 0.47 per cent - higher at 39,024.69 while the broader Nifty benchmark was up 57.90 points - or 0.50 per cent - at 11,530.15.

The dollar index - which measures the US dollar against six currencies - was last seen trading 0.06 per cent higher, having risen as much as 0.20 per cent earlier on Wednesday.

While the Japanese yen traded 0.17 per cent higher against the dollar, the Singaporean dollar was up 0.02 per cent and the Chinese yuan up 0.35 per cent, the South Korean won, the Taiwanese dollar and the Indonesian rupiah were down 0.14 per cent, 0.03 per cent and 0.19 per cent respectively.

At the current level, the rupee is down 4.09 per cent against the US currency so far this year.