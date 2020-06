The rupee appreciated by 16 paise to 75.87 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday as sustained foreign fund inflows and rising domestic equity market boosted investor confidence.

Forex dealers said lower crude prices also helped the domestic unit to strengthen its ground.

The rupee opened strong at 75.86 against the US dollar. However, it soon edged marginally lower to quote 75.87 against the US dollar, a rise of 16 paise over its previous close.