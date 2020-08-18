Rupee Gains By 12 Paise To End At 74.76 Against Dollar

Rupee Vs Dollar: The rupee is down 4.76% against the dollar so far this year

The rupee appreciated by 15 paise - or 0.20 per cent - to touch the 74.73 mark against the US dollar on Tuesday, amid gains across most Asian currencies. It traded within a range of 74.73-74.88 against the greenback, having started the day mildly stronger at 74.76 against the US currency compared to its previous close of 74.88. Weakness in the dollar overseas and strength in domestic equities supported the domestic currency, according to analysts.

The rupee closed at 74.76 against the dollar, up 12 paise or 0.17 per cent compared to its previous close.

At the current level, the rupee has recovered 2.80 per cent against the US currency since an all-time low of 76.91 registered in April, but is still down 4.76 per cent so far this year.