Rupee Posts Biggest Single-Day Gain In 5 Months Against Dollar

Rising crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows however limited the gains in the rupee.

The rupee climbed by 54 paise against the US dollar to settle at 71.48 on Tuesday, recovering from a more than nine-month closing low registered in the previous session. With today's jump, the rupee posted its biggest single-day gain in more than five months against the dollar. The gain in the home unit came after the Reserve Bank of India decided to payout Rs 1.76 lakh crore of surplus and reserves from its balance sheet to the government. The rupee opened higher at 71.72 against the greenback, and moved in a range of 71.45-71.87 during the session before shutting shop at 71.48. Analysts say easing of concerns on the US-China trade front and gains in the domestic equity markets supported the rupee.