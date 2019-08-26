Rupee Depreciates Past 72 Against Dollar, Ends At Over 9-Month Low

With today's fall, the rupee has hit the lowest level since November 14, 2018.

The rupee on Monday declined by 36 paise and closed to an over nine-month low. The rupee opened lower at 72.03 and fell to an intraday low of 72.25 against the greenback. The rupee settled at 72.02 against the American currency. The depreciation in rupee was in line with weakness in currencies such as Turkish lira, Chinese yuan, and Australian dollar against the US dollar. The global currencies faced a meltdown due to escalation of trade war between the US and China over the weekend.