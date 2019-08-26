Rupee Depreciates Past 72 Against Dollar, Ends At Over 9-Month Low

Here are key things to know about rupee-dollar rate today:
- With today's fall, the rupee has hit the lowest level since November 14, 2018.
- The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.31 per cent to 97.94 after the euro and the pound dropped.
- However, reassuring comments by the world's two largest economies - the US and China - on Monday that they are willing to resolve issues through calm negotiations helped the currencies pare their losses.
- The assurance also supported the crude oil prices with the benchmark Brent crude gaining 0.64 per cent to $59.72 per barrel.
- Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said that his country was willing to resolve the trade dispute with the US through "calm" negotiations.
- US President Donald Trump said that the US and Chinese trade negotiators would "very shortly" resume talks in what he described as a breakthrough in the two economic superpowers' trade war.
- Foreign investors remained net sellers in the equity market offloading stocks worth Rs 752.9 crore on a net basis on Monday, NSE's provisional data showed.
- However, the S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes on Monday staged their biggest single-day gain since May 20, after the government announced measures to boost the slowing economic growth.
- The Sensex surged 793 points to close at 37,494 and the NSE Nifty 50 index jumped 228 points cent to settle at 11,058.
- The 10-year government bond yield was down at 6.49 per cent.
