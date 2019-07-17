Rupee Moves Lower To 68.84 Against Dollar

The rupee hovered in a range of 21 paise against the dollar in intraday trade on Wednesday. The local unit climbed by up to 8 paise to a day high of 68.63 against the greenback and slipped by up to 13 paise to an intraday low of 68.84. In the afternoon trade, the home currency was trading lower at 68.81, down by 10 paise compared with its previous close of 68.71, registered on Tuesday. Rising crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows weighed on rupee, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) quoted traders as saying.

The rupee had opened on a cautious note and fell by 9 paise to 68.80 against the dollar in early trade.

However, weakening of the dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas and positive opening in domestic equities added support to the rupee and restricted the downfall.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.30 per cent to $64.54 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 444.99 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional data on NSE.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Indices rose for a third session in a row led by gains in banking and FMCG heavyweights. The Sensex ended 85 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 39,216 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index advanced 25 points or 0.21 per cent to 11,688.

(With agency inputs)

