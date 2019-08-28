Rupee Closes Lower At 71.77 Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

Here are 10 things to know:
- With the US-China trade talks showing no signs of a resolution, chances of the global economy tipping into a slowdown remain quite high, analysts said.
- "Global sentiments remained muted with uncertainty around the US-China trade deal and growth," news agency PTI quoted Sunil Sharma, chief investment officer, Sanctum Wealth Management as saying.
- Global equities struggled while gold and yen held on to gains following the latest inversion of yield curves of US Treasury bonds, which is seen as a signal of an approaching recession, analysts added.
- Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, gained 1.21 per cent to trade at $60.23 per barrel.
- The dollar index -- which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies -- rose 0.10 per cent to 98.09.
- Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 923.94 crore on Tuesday, as per NSE's provisional data.
- Meanwhile, domestic benchmark indices snapped their three-day winning run amid losses in metals, energy, banking and auto shares.
- The BSE Sensex settled 189 points lower at 37,451 and the broader NSE Nifty fell 59.25 points to close at 11,046.10.
- The yield on government of India's 10-year benchmark bond rose 4 basis points to close at 6.57 per cent.
- On Tuesday, the rupee had jumped by 54 paise to finish at 71.48 against the dollar.
