Rupee Closes Lower At 71.77 Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

On Tuesday, the rupee had jumped by 54 paise to finish at 71.48 against the dollar.

The rupee on Wednesday fell 29 paise against the US dollar. The depreciation in the home currency came on fears of an impending global recession which prompted investors to stick to safe-haven assets like the Japanese yen and gold. The rupee opened lower at 71.50 a dollar and touched an intraday low of of 71.87 before settling at 71.77 against the American currency. Rising crude oil prices and weakness in the equity market put further pressure on the domestic currency, forex dealers said.