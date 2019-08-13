Rupee Slumps To 6-Month Low Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

The rupee had closed at 70.78 against the dollar on Friday.

The rupee fell for second straight day and breached the 71-mark against the US dollar on Tuesday. The rupee slumped 62 paise to close at a nearly six-month low against the greenback, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported. Weakness in equity markets and Argentine currency crashing drove investors to safe haven assets like gold. The rupee opened at 71.15 and traded between 71.02 and 71.40 against the American currency in the intraday trade. It finally settled at 71.40. The rupee had closed at 70.78 against the dollar on Friday. The domestic currency has lost 71 paise in the past two sessions.