Rupee Snaps 5-Day Losing Streak Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

In the last five sessions, the rupee had fallen by 3 per cent against the dollar.

The rupee snapped its five-day losing streak against the dollar on Thursday and ended 20 paise higher against the US dollar. The rupee ended at 70.69 against the dollar tracking gains in domestic equity markets which surged after reports of rollback of a tax surcharge on foreign portfolio investors surfaced, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported. The rupee opened higher at 70.80 and hovered between 70.55 and 70.94 during the day against the greenback. The rupee had closed at 70.89 against the American currency on Wednesday.