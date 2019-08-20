Rupee Extends Slide Against Dollar, Hits Fresh 6-Month Low: 10 Points

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 71.43 against the dollar.

The rupee depreciated for second day in a row and fell 28 paise to close at a new six-month low against the US dollar. In the intraday trade rupee fell to a day's low of 71.80 before settling at 71.71 against the greenback, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported. Investors remained risk averse on the back of slowing economy and outlook on foreign fund outflows amid weakness in most of the emerging market currencies, the report quoted forex traders as saying. However, there are expectations that the government will soon come out with a stimulus package to arrest the slowdown in consumer demand in various sectors.