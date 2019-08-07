Rupee Extends Slide Against Dollar, Slumps 3% In Five Sessions

INR Vs USD: The rupee had settled at 70.81 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

The rupee extended its slide against the dollar on Wednesday and has slumped 3.05 per cent or 210 paise in the last five trading sessions. The home unit declined by 8 paise in today's trade to close at 70.89 against the greenback, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported. During the day, the rupee witnessed heightened volatility following the announcement of RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened weak at 70.92. It touched a high of 70.62 and a low of 70.99, before finally closing at 70.89 against the greenback.