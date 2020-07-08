Rupee Weakens Amid Mixed Trend In Asian Currencies, Returns To 75 Mark Against Dollar

Rupee Vs Dollar: The rupee weakened to as low as 75.05 against the dollar during the session

The rupee moved in a narrow range before settling with a loss of nine paise - or 0.12 per cent - at 75.02 against the US dollar on Wednesday, amid a mixed trend in Asian forex markets. The rupee stayed rangebound between 74.86 and 75.05 during the four-hour session, having started the day slightly stronger at 74.86 compared to its previous close of 74.93. Analysts say cautious trade in domestic equity markets and a steadiness in the dollar overseas continued to put pressure on the rupee.

At the current level, the rupee has recovered 2.46 per cent from a record low of 76.91 logged in April. However, it is still down 5.13 per cent against the American currency so far this year, which makes the rupee the worst performing Asian currency.

Analysts say an increase in dollar demand might put further pressure on the rupee in the near term.

"In the last two trading sessions, nationalised banks had been quite active in buying dollars, possibly on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India. It will be important to see how aggressive and persistent the RBI's intervention in rupee is in the next few sessions," said Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex.

The dollar index - which gauges the US currency against six major peers - was last seen trading flat, having earlier climbed up as much as 0.17 per cent on Wednesday.

International oil rates weakened on Wednesday after a build-up in US stockpiles added to concerns about oversupply, but hopes for a swift economic recovery in China limited losses. Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil rates - were last seen trading 0.20 per cent lower at $42.98 per barrel.