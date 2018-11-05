Rupee Plunges By 67 Paise To Slip Below 73 Mark Against Dollar: 10 Points

At the current level, the rupee is down 14.5% against the dollar so far this year

The rupee declined by 67 paise against the dollar to end at 73.12 on Monday. The sharp fall in the rupee came after two consecutive days of higher closing for the currency, in which the rupee moved 2 per cent higher against the greenback. Foreign fund outflows along with demand for the American currency from importers hurt the rupee on Monday, say analysts. At the current level, the rupee is down 14.5 per cent against the dollar so far this year.