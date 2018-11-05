NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Forex

Rupee Plunges By 67 Paise To Slip Below 73 Mark Against Dollar: 10 Points

The rupee touched an intraday low of 73.13 against the dollar during the session, before settling with a loss of 67 paise for the day.

Forex | | Updated: November 05, 2018 18:33 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rupee Plunges By 67 Paise To Slip Below 73 Mark Against Dollar: 10 Points

At the current level, the rupee is down 14.5% against the dollar so far this year

The rupee declined by 67 paise against the dollar to end at 73.12 on Monday. The sharp fall in the rupee came after two consecutive days of higher closing for the currency, in which the rupee moved 2 per cent higher against the greenback. Foreign fund outflows along with demand for the American currency from importers hurt the rupee on Monday, say analysts. At the current level, the rupee is down 14.5 per cent against the dollar so far this year.
Here are 10 things to know:
  1. The rupee opened lower at 72.76 on Monday after last week's US economic data bolstered expectations of faster rate hikes in the world's largest economy.
  2. The rupee touched an intraday low of 73.13 against the dollar during the session, before settling with a loss of 67 paise for the day.
  3. US job growth rebounded sharply in October and wages recorded their largest annual gain in nine-and-a-half years, official data showed. The data pointed to further labour market tightening that could encourage the Federal Reserve - the American central bank - to raise interest rates again in December. The unemployment rate was steady at a 49-year low of 3.7 per cent.
  4. Analysts say concerns on the recent tiff between the central bank and the government pressurised the rupee.
  5. "The rupee continues to remain under pressure, but the pace of depreciation has slowed somewhat as the crude oil prices have softened in the international market. Tension still exists between the RBI and government which is a matter of concern," said Rushabh Maru, research analyst, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.
  6. Crude oil prices fell on Monday as US sanctions against Iran's fuel exports were softened by waivers allowing major buyers to import Iranian crude for a while, while Tehran said it would defy Washington and continue to sell. Brent crude - the global benchmark for oil  - traded below the $73 a barrel mark.
  7. Crude oil prices have lost more than 15 per cent since hitting four-year highs in early October.
  8. “Risk off sentiment is back in focus, as market-men awaiting US sanctions on Iran, US mid-term election results and FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting outcome,” said VK Sharma, head PCG and capital markets group at HDFC Securities.
  9. Analysts will keenly watch outcome of the US policy statement due on Thursday. Markets are now pricing in a higher probability of a December rate hike with further tightening to 2.75-3.00 per cent seen through 2019. Investors are also cautious ahead of the US midterm elections.
  10. Meanwhile, domestic equity markets started the week on a lacklustre note, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closing 0.2 per cent and 0.3 per cent lower on Monday respectively.

(With agency inputs)



NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

INR USD

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveTigress In UP Happy Dhanteras WishesTamil NewsLive TVFire in KolkataLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusTrain StatusBreast CancerDengue FeverEntertainment NewsDelhi Air PollutionThick Smog Sensex DownVirat KohliRanveer Singh Dhanteras 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top