Rupee Closes Lower Against Dollar After 7 Days Of Gain

Riding on falling crude oil prices, the rupee had advanced by 220 paise - or 3 per cent - against the dollar in past seven trading sessions.

November 26, 2018
Rupee Closes Lower Against Dollar After 7 Days Of Gain

The rupee is down about 11% against the dollar so far this year

Breaking a winning streak of seven consecutive sessions, the rupee weakened by 18 paise to close at 70.87 against the dollar on Monday, news agency Press Trust of India reported. Monday's move in the rupee marked the first time the rupee closed weaker against the dollar since November 12. Riding on falling crude oil prices, the rupee had advanced by 220 paise - or 3 per cent - against the dollar in the past seven trading sessions. Some weakness in crude oil prices on Monday dragged the rupee lower against the greenback on Monday, despite a 1 per cent gain in the domestic stock markets.
Here are five things to know:
  1. The rupee gained as much as 39 paise against the dollar at the day's highest point, but reversed those gains in the second half of the session.
  2. Analysts, however, remain optimistic on the rupee among Asian peers going forward. 
  3. “The rupee could outperform its emerging market peers unless crude prices threaten to reverse. The OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) meet on 6th December will be crucial,” said IFA Global, a forex advisory firm.
  4. Crude oil prices rose although a darkening demand outlook and uncertainty over global economic growth limited gains. Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - traded below the $60 a barrel mark on Monday evening. The day's gains partly made up for Friday's selloff, in which oil plunged nearly 7 per cent.
  5. The rupee is down about 11 per cent against the dollar so far this year. It had closed at 70.69 against the dollar on Thursday.

(With agency inputs)



