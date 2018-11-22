Rupee Closes Higher For Seventh Day, Rises Above 71 Mark Against Dollar: 10 Points

At Thursday's closing level, the rupee is down 10.7% against the dollar so far this year

The rupee appreciated by 77 paise to close at 70.69 against dollar on Thursday, reported news agency Press Trust of India. Declining crude oil prices amid concerns of a global glut along with weakness in the dollar against major peers overseas boosted the rupee, say analysts. Advances in the currency market came despite a 0.7 per cent fall in domestic equity markets. The rupee finished the holiday-shortened week with a gain of 1.8 per cent against the dollar. At Thursday's closing level, the rupee is down 10.7 per cent against the dollar so far this year.