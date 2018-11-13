Rupee Moves Higher To End At 72.67 Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

The rupee is still down 13.8% against the American currency so far this year

The rupee moved higher by 22 paise - or 0.3 per cent - against the dollar to end at 72.67 on Tuesday, boosted by easing crude oil prices and strong macroeconomic data. A nearly 3 per cent decline in crude oil prices, pushing them over 20 per cent from October highs, eased concerns on the current account deficit front. Fund inflows, weakness in the dollar against major peers overseas and a nearly 1 per cent recovery in domestic stock markets pushed the rupee higher, according to analysts.