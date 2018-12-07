Rupee Closes Higher At 70.67 Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

The rupee is down 10.6% against the dollar so far this year

The rupee rose by 23 paise to close at 70.67 against the dollar on Friday, supported by strength in domestic equities and weakness in the greenback overseas. A fall in crude oil prices - with benchmark Brent slipping below the $60-a-barrel mark - amid lack of clarity on the future course of production after conclusion of a key meeting of the top producers supported the currency, say analysts. The rupee, however, finished the week with a loss of 109 paise - or 1.6 per cent - against the greenback.