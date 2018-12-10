Rupee Slips Below 71 Mark Against Dollar, Likely To Fall On Tuesday: 10 Points

The rupee has depreciated 11.7% against the dollar so far this year

The rupee weakened by 50 paise against the dollar on Monday, as domestic equity markets plunged amid renewed concerns on the US-China trade front. A two per cent fall in the domestic equity markets, a day ahead of key state election results, also hurt the currency market. In a surprise move, Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel stepped down on Monday, a move expected to spook the Street. While the rupee ended 0.7 per cent lower at at 71.32 against the greenback on Monday, currency forwards indicated a sharp fall in the coming session.