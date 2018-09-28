Rupee Falls Marginally Against US Dollar: 10 Things To Know

INR vs USD: On Thursday, the rupee closed flat at 72.59 against US dollar.

The Indian rupee erased its early gains to dip 6 paise to 72.65 against the US dollar in late morning deals. The domestic currency slipped, following fresh bouts of dollar demand from importers and banks. The rupee opened positive at 72.50 against Thursday's closing level of 72.59 a dollar at the foreign exchange market. The local unit rose further to 72.49 supported by government measures to reduce import duties on some products, though a sharp rebound in US dollar overseas once again brought back volatility.