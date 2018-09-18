Rupee Registers All-Time Closing Low Of 72.97 Against Dollar: 10 Points

The rupee is down more than 13% against the American currency so far this year

The rupee plunged further against the US dollar, to close 46 paise lower at a record 72.97 on Tuesday. That marked a fresh all-time closing low registered by the rupee against the greenback. Extended weakness in the rupee came on the back of rising crude oil prices and concerns on the intensifying US-China trade war front. The government had the previous day reiterated that global phenomena occurring owing to squeeze on oil production and the US-China trade war led to rupee depreciation. Analysts say that the measures announced by the government last week to support the rupee were particularly underwhelming for market participants.