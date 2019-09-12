Rupee Moves Higher To 71.29 Against Dollar: 10 Things to Know

Here are 10 things to know about rupee:
- Analysts said Donald Trump delaying the increase in Chinese tariff by 15 days enthused investors.
- US President Donald Trump has announced the delay of his proposed massive increase in Chinese import tariffs by 15 days.
- Describing this as a goodwill gesture, Donald Trump said on Wednesday night that he had moved the increased tariffs on $250 billion worth of goods from October 1 to October 15.
- "At the request of the Vice Premier of China, Liu He, and due to the fact that the People's Republic of China will be celebrating their 70th Anniversary on October 1st, we have agreed, as a gesture of good will, to move the increased Tariffs on 250 Billion Dollars worth of goods (25% to 30%), from October 1 to October 15," Trump tweeted. \
- Besides, higher opening in domestic equities and weakening of the American currency vis-a-vis other currencies overseas supported the local unit.
- The S&P BSE Sensex index added as much as 154.12 points in early trade to hit 37,424.94 in the first hour of trade, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark climbed to as high as 11,080.35, up 44.65 points from the previous close.
- The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell marginally by 0.01 per cent to 98.63.
- Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital market, putting in Rs 266.89 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.
- Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.72 per cent to trade at $61.25 per barrel.
- Domestic investors are now awaiting factory output and inflation data, scheduled to be released later in the day, analysts said.
