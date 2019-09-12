Rupee Moves Higher To 71.29 Against Dollar: 10 Things to Know

INR Vs USD: On Wednesday, the rupee had settled higher at 71.66 against the dollar.

The rupee rose by as much as 37 paise against the US dollar on Thursday. After opening higher at 71.43 against the greenback, the rupee climbed to as much as 71.29at one point by early morning deals. According to analysts, gains in domestic stock market and fresh foreign fund inflows strengthened investor sentiments.At 10:00am, the rupee traded at 71.35 against the greenback. On Wednesday, the currency had settled higher at 71.66 against the dollar.