Rupee Rises To 71.62 Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

Here are 10 things to know about rupee:
- Renewed hopes on the US-China trade front supported the rupee on Friday, after Beijing indicated that it may not retaliate against the latest tariffs imposed by the US, analysts said.
- Gains in the domestic equity markets also supported the currency. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 250.06 points to touch 37,318.99, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark moved to 11,024.85, up 76.55 points from the previous close.
- The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against six peers, was flat at 98.50.
- Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - were last seen trading 0.02 per cent lower at $61.07 per barrel.
- The 10-year government bond yield was up at 6.58 per cent, as against its previous close of 6.55 per cent.
- Now, the focus will on be on the gross domestic product (GDP) data, according to forex advisory firm IFA Global, which expects the rupee to move in a range of 71.44-71.85 in the near term.
- The government will release the GDP data after market hours today. According to a poll by news agency Reuters, the economy is expected to have grown 5.7 per cent in the June quarter - its slowest pace in more than five years.
- Earlier this month, the RBI revised down its GDP forecast to 6.9 per cent for 2019-20, from 7 per cent, underlying the need for addressing growth concerns by boosting aggregate demand.
- In the annual report for FY19, released on Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that the ongoing economic slowdown is a "soft patch mutating into a cyclical downswing". The central bank conceded that diagnosing the exact problems is "difficult", but reiterated that the issues are not structural in nature, barring those around land, labour and agri-produce marketing.
- Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 986.58 crore on Thursday, provisional data from the NSE showed.
