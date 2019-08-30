Rupee Rises To 71.62 Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

The 10-year government bond yield was down at 6.55 per cent in morning trade.

The rupee rose by as much as 18 paise against the US dollar on Friday. The rupee opened higher at 71.76 against the greenback, and climbed to as high as 71.62 at one point by late morning deals. According to analysts, positive developments in the US-China trade talks, a firm trend in domestic equity markets and easing crude oil prices revived the sentiment in the forex market. At 9:39 am, the rupee traded at 71.70 against the greenback, as against its previous close of 71.80.