Rupee Rises To 68 Levels For First Time Since April 11: 10 Things To Know

INR vs USD today: Easing crude prices and steadiness in the dollar overseas supported the rupee

The rupee rose to as much as 68.91 against the US dollar on Friday. That marked the first time the rupee appreciated to 68 levels against the greenback in intraday trade since April 11 this year. The rupee opened at 69 in the forex market, and rose by as much as 16 paise from the previous close of 69.07. Easing crude prices and steadiness in the dollar overseas provided support to the rupee in the forex market, according to analysts.