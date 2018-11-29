Rupee Closes At 3-Month High, Rises 77 Paise Against Dollar: 10 Points

INR Vs USD: On Wednesday, rupee strengthened by 17 paise to close at 70.62 against the dollar.

The rupee vaulted 77 paise to a three-month high of 69.85 per dollar on Thursday, propelled by easing crude oil prices and fresh foreign capital inflows, reported Press Trust of India (PTI). A bullish trend in the equity market and a weak greenback further propped up the local unit, which racked up gains for the third straight day,traders were quoted as saying in the PTI report.The last time the rupee closed below 70 was on August 24, when it had finished at 69.91. On Wednesday, rupee strengthened by 17 paise to close at 70.62 against the dollar.