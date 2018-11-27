Rupee Edges Higher To Close At 70.79 Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

The rupee on Monday fell by 18 paise to close at 70.87 against the US dollar.

The rupee recovered marginally by 8 paise to close at 70.79 against the US dollar on Tuesday on increased selling of the greenback by exporters and softening crude oil prices, reported Press Trust of India (PTI). The rupee's rise was supported by dollar-selling by exporters and banks after the Chinese foreign ministry announced a mutually beneficiary agreement with the US, traders were quoted as saying in the PTI report. On Monday, the local currency fell by 18 paise to close at 70.87 against the US dollar.