Rupee Finishes Week Lower Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

The rupee is down 1.4% against the dollar so far this month

The rupee declined by 20 paise against the dollar to close at 73.47 on Friday. With that, the rupee gave up all of the gains registered against the greenback during the week. The weekly loss of 15 paise came after two weeks of mild appreciation in the rupee. Fund outflows and strength in the dollar against a group of major currencies overseas led to the dip of 0.3 per cent on Friday. So far this month, the rupee is down 1.4 per cent against the American currency.