Rupee Moves Higher To Close At 73.32 Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

Rupee vs dollar: The rupee registered a weekly gain of 25 paise against the greenback

The rupee rose against the dollar to close at 73.32 on Friday. That meant a recovery of 29 paise from Wednesday's close of 73.61, and a weekly gain of 25 paise against the greenback. Selling of the dollar by exporters amid a fall in crude oil prices along with weakness in the American currency overseas supported the rupee, according to analysts. The sharp gains in the rupee came on a day the Reserve Bank of India announced measures to ease liquidity concerns of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).