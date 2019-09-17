Rupee Settles Lower At 71.78 Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

On Monday, the rupee had ended lower at 71.60 against the greenback.

The rupee settled 18 paise lower at 71.78 against the US dollar on Tuesday. The local currency opened lower at 71.83 and declined to an intraday low of 71.98 against the American currency before ending at 71.78. According to analysts, concerns over soaring crude prices following drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities led to the depreciation in the home unit. Elevated crude oil prices have emerged as major fears for India in form of fiscal slippage and inflationary pressure. On Monday, the rupee had ended lower at 71.60 against the greenback.