Rupee Plunges By 68 Paise To End At 71.60 Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

The rupee on Monday settled 68 paise lower at 71.60 against the US dollar. That marked first fall for the domestic currency in eight sessions. The local currency opened lower at 71.54 and declined to an intraday low of 71.63 against the American currency before ending at 71.60. Concerns over soaring crude prices following drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities led to the depreciation in the rupee, said analysts. On Friday, the rupee had ended at 70.92 against the greenback.