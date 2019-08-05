Rupee Falls 98 Paise To 70.58 Against Dollar

The rupee dropped by 98 paise to 70.58 against the dollar in opening trade on Monday, tracking weak opening in domestic equity market and unabated foreign fund outflows. Forex traders said, the US-China trade related concerns weighed on the investor community and kept pressure on the Indian rupee.

