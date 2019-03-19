Rupee Breaks Six-Day Rally, Ends At 68.96 Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

Therupee on Monday had surged by 57 paise to close at an over seven-month high of 68.53.
Snapping its six-day rising spree,the rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 43 paise to close at 68.96 to the dollar on emergence of demand for the greenback from importers, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The local currency came under pressure due to rising crude pressure and a caution ahead of the outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, traders were quoted as saying in a PTI report. On Monday, the local currency had advanced by 57 paise to close at an over seven-month high of 68.53.
Here are 10 things to know about rupee:
- At the forex market, rupee opened at 68.53 a dollar and fell further to touch day's low of 69.05. It finally closed at 68.96 per dollar, down 43 paise over its previous close.
- According to Rushabh Maru, Research Analyst - Currency and Commodity, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, the rupee depreciated on account of importers demand at lower levels.
- "The rupee witnessed selling pressure following a continuous surge while domestic bond yields inched higher as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve policy outcome," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
- The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.18 per cent to 96.35.
- According to VK Sharma, Head PCG & Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities, profit booking after the recent rally ahead of the financial year closing could also be one of the reason for depreciation.
- In its move to infuse rupee liquidity into cash-strapped banks, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is scheduled to conduct a forward dollar/rupee buy-sell swap auction worth $5 billion on March 26. Under this arrangement, the RBI will buy dollars from banks for three years promising a specified premium for selling back the same at maturity, reported news agency Reuters.
- In the near term, the rupee is expected to trade in the range of 68 and 69.50, according to analysts.
- Meanwhile, brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading at $68.02 per barrel, higher by 0.71 per cent on Tuesday.
- Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) put in Rs 2,132.36 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, provisional data showed.
- Domestic stock markets, on the other hand, continued their winning run for the seventh consecutive session on Tuesday. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 38,363.47, recording a rise of 268.40, or 0.70 per cent. The 50-share NSE Nifty closed at 11,509.80, higher by 70.20 points, or 0.61 per cent.
(With inputs from agencies)
Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.