Rupee Breaks Six-Day Rally, Ends At 68.96 Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

Snapping its six-day rising spree,the rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 43 paise to close at 68.96 to the dollar on emergence of demand for the greenback from importers, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The local currency came under pressure due to rising crude pressure and a caution ahead of the outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, traders were quoted as saying in a PTI report. On Monday, the local currency had advanced by 57 paise to close at an over seven-month high of 68.53.