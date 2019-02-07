Rupee Falls By 20 Paise To 71.76 Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled 1 paise higher at 71.56 against the dollar.

The rupee on Thursday slipped by 20 paise to 71.76 in early trade at the forex market as the investors were cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee outcome, reported Press Trust of India (PTI). However, positive opening in domestic equities, fresh foreign fund inflows and easing crude prices capped the losses for the domestic unit, traders were quoted as saying in the PTI report. On Wednesday, the rupee had settled 1 paise higher at 71.56 against the dollar.