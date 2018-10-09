Rupee Falls To All-Time Closing Low Of 74.39 Against Dollar

The rupee is down around 16% against the dollar so far this year

The rupee shed 33 paise to close at a life-time low of 74.39 against the dollar on Tuesday amid a volatile session. A surge in crude oil prices and strength in the American currency overseas pulled the rupee lower. The rupee had started the session on a stronger note, and hit an intraday high of 73.88 against the greenback in the morning session. However, it gave up those gains in the second half of the day. The rupee closed lower against the dollar for the sixth session in a row.

Here are five things to know:

1. Investors remained concerned over sustained foreign capital outflows and the rise in crude oil price to above the $84 a barrel mark, not far from a four-year high of $86.74 registered last week.

2. Sentiment in the forex market has been weaker after the Reserve Bank of India's surprise move on Friday to keep key interest rates on hold, against expectation of a 25-basis point hike by analysts. The central bank kept the repo rate - the rate at which it lends short-term funds to commercial banks - unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

3. The International Monetary Fund downgraded its global growth forecast for the first time since 2016. The IMF cut its growth projection for India by 0.1 per cent to 7.4 per cent for next year citing external factors citing external factors.

4. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares net worth a net of Rs.1,805 crore on Monday, provisional data showed.

5. At the current level, the rupee is down around 16 per cent so far this year.

(With agency inputs)