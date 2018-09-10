Rupee Dives To New Lifetime Low: Key Things To Know

INR vs USD: On Friday, the rupee rose 26 points to close at 71.76 against the dollar.

The Indian rupee on Monday crashed to a new record low of 72.18 by falling 45 paise against the US dollar, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The fall is rupee is due to strong demand for the US currency from importers as the greenback strengthened against other currencies overseas on upbeat jobs data, said forex dealers. The domestic currency opened at record low of 72.15 a dollar from its previous close of 71.73 and skidded to hit a fresh low of 72.18, down by 45 paise. It had breached its previous record low of 72.11 hit on September 6.

Here are key things to know:

1. According to forex dealers, besides strong demand for the American currency, buying by importers, mainly oil refiners in view of surging crude oil prices and capital outflows, weighed on the domestic currency.

2. The dollar strength against its rival currencies overseas amid fears of a possible escalation in the US-China trade conflict too put pressure on the rupee.

3. On Friday, the rupee rose 26 points to close at 71.76 against the dollar. The rise in the rupee's value against the greenback came after seven days of depreciation.

4. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervened heavily in the foreign exchange market on Friday, mounting a formidable defence of the 72 rupee to the dollar mark, said a Reuters report.

5. Asian shares started the week in the red on Monday, faltering for the eighth straight day while the dollar climbed as U.S. President Donald Trump raised the stakes in the heated trade dispute with China.

6. Oil prices rose on Monday as US drilling for new production stalled and as the market eyed tighter conditions once Washington's sanctions against Iran's crude exports kick in from November.

7. Benchmark equity indices started the week in the red on Monday amid negative Asian cues. At 9:42 am, the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 171.79 points or 0.45 per cent to trade at 38,218.03. The broader Nifty50 was trading at 11,539.75, down 49.35 points or 0.43 per cent. (With agencies inputs)