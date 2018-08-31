Rupee Collapses To New Record Low: Key Things To Know

INR vs USD: Weakness in almost all other Asian peers gave a boost to the dollar today.

Highlights Persistent demand for the US currency led to the fall of rupee On Thursday, the rupee closed at a fresh lifetime low of 70.74 RBI likely sporadically selling dollars via state-run banks, said traders

The Indian rupee collapsed to a fresh record low of 71 against the US dollar for the first time ever by falling 26 paise on persistent demand for the US currency amid rising crude prices, reported news agency PTI (Press Trust of India). Weakness in almost all other Asian peers gave a boost to the dollar today. The partially convertible rupee was trading at 70.93/94 per dollar, compared with its previous close of 70.74. It touched 71 per dollar in opening deals before recovering slightly on the back of dollar sales by state-run banks.

Here are 5 things to know:

1. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market, the local currency opened lower at 70.95 a dollar and slipped further to hit its lifetime low of 71 from its previous close of 70.74.

2. Forex dealers said besides robust month-end demand for the American currency from oil importers, dollar's strength against its rival currencies on expectations of rising interest rates amid lingering Sino-US trade tensions, weighed on the domestic currency.

4. Growing fears about rising inflation in amid high global crude oil prices and consistent outflow of foreign funds from the domestic equity market also weighed on the domestic currency.

5. Traders said the Reserve Bank of India was likely sporadically selling dollars through state-run banks to prevent a sudden sharp fall but traders do not expect any major intervention as the fall has been in line with fundamentals. (With agencies inputs)