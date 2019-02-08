Rupee Rises By 13 Paise To 71.32 Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

On Thursday, the domestic unit appreciated by 11 paise to settle at 71.45 against the dollar.

The rupee on Friday strengthened by 13 paise to 71.32 against the dollar in early trade after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprisingly cut the repo rate and changed its policy stance to 'neutral'. The rate cut by the RBI, weakening of the dollar as against other currencies overseas and easing crude prices supported the local unit, forex traders were quoted as saying in the PTI report. On Thursday, the domestic unit appreciated by 11 paise to settle at 71.45 against the dollar.