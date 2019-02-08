NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Rupee Rises By 13 Paise To 71.32 Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

The rate cut by RBI, weakening of dollar as against other currencies overseas and easing crude prices supported the local unit, forex traders said.

Currencies And Forex | | Updated: February 08, 2019 11:28 IST
On Thursday, the domestic unit appreciated by 11 paise to settle at 71.45 against the dollar.

The rupee on Friday strengthened by 13 paise to 71.32 against the dollar in early trade after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprisingly cut the repo rate and changed its policy stance to 'neutral'. The rate cut by the RBI, weakening of the dollar as against other currencies overseas and easing crude prices supported the local unit, forex traders were quoted as saying in the PTI report. On Thursday, the domestic unit appreciated by 11 paise to settle at 71.45 against the dollar.
Here are 10 things to know about rupee:
  1. At the forex market, the rupee opened higher at 71.37 and then gained further ground to touch 71.32 against the dollar, showing a gain of 13 paise over its previous closing.
  2. The dollar index, a gauge of its value versus six major peers, was hovering close to its two-week high.
  3. At the sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review on Thursday, the RBI surprisingly reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent and also changed the policy stance to 'neutral' from the earlier 'calibrated tightening'.
  4. A 25 basis points repo cut by RBI supports rupee's sentiment, said forex advisory firm IFA Global in a note. The rupee strengthened and bonds rallied post the policy, it said.
  5. In year-term perspective, the rupee is set to underperform against the dollar, weighed down by uncertainty ahead of a national election in May, according to news agency Reuters survey. However, the local unit is unlikely to retest life-time lows, the survey said.
  6. "Due to upcoming general elections, there will be increase in subsidy putting pressure on fiscal deficit. This would have a negative impact on exchange rate," said Mohit Ralhan, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer, TIW Private Equity.
  7. According to a Reuters poll of over 55 forex strategists, the rupee will strengthen only slightly to 71.0 per dollar in a year.
  8. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 418.01 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 294.11 crore on Thursday, provisional data showed. 
  9. Brent crude, the global benchmark, meanwhile, was trading at $62.33 per barrel, lower by 0.57 per cent on Friday.
  10. Domestic equity market opened on a weaker note. Sensex fell as much as 254.98 points to touch 36,716.11 in early deals while the Nifty hit 10,988.65 on the downside, declining 80.75 points from its previous close. 

(With inputs from agencies)



