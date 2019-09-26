Rupee Rises By 16 Paise To End At 70.88: 10 Things To Know

On Wednesday, the domestic unit had closed at 71.04 against the greenback.

The rupee settled 16 paise higher against the dollar on Thursday. The local currency opened on a strong note at 70.99 and shuttled between a high of 70.85 and a low of 71.01 during the day. The domestic currency finally settled at 70.88 against the dollar. According to analysts, investor's sentiment got a lift after US President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China could happen sooner than expected. On Wednesday, the domestic unit had closed at 71.04 against the greenback.