Rupee Rises By 16 Paise To End At 70.88: 10 Things To Know

Here are 10 things to know about rupee:
- "The indications of earlier than expected US-China trade deal strengthened investor's sentiments," said V K Sharma, Head PCG and Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities.
- Donald Trump said a deal to end the trade war could happen sooner than people think and that the Chinese were making big agricultural purchases from the United States, including beef and pork.
- Mr Sharma added that rupee also appreciated amid strong equity market sentiments.
- The Sensex ended 396 points or 1.03 per cent higher at 38,990 and the NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 131 points or 1.15 per cent to close at 11,571.
- Fresh foreign fund inflows and easing crude oil prices even lent support to the domestic unit, analysts said.
- Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), who were net sellers for the last few sessions, bought equities worth a net Rs 737.17 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.
- Crude oil benchmark Brent Futures dipped 0.22 per cent to $62.25 per barrel.
- The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, inched up 0.06 per cent to 99.09.
- "ICE Dollar index has broken out from last two week's range and reached above 99," Mr Sharma said.
- The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.72 per cent.
