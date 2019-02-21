NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Rupee Moves Higher To 71.02 Against Dollar

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.07 per cent to 96.52.

Currencies And Forex | | Updated: February 21, 2019 11:03 IST
Rupee had appreciated by 23 paise to end at 71.11 against the dollar on Wednesday.


Mumbai: 

The rupee darted up 9 paise to 71.02 against the dollar in early trade on Thursday amid a reversal in foreign fund outflows even as oil prices hardened. 

At the forex market, the domestic unit opened slightly higher at 71.06 and built on the gains to reach 71.02. Snapping a four-session downturn, the rupee had appreciated by 23 paise to end at 71.11 against the dollar on Wednesday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), who had been heavy sellers over the past few sessions, net bought equities worth Rs 713.47 crore on Wednesday, provisional data showed.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.24 per cent higher at $67.24 per barrel. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.07 per cent to 96.52.    

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex climbed 19.16 points, or 0.05 per cent, to trade at 35,775.42 in early trade Thursday. 

 

