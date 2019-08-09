Rupee Moves Higher To 70.44 Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.41 per cent in morning trade.

The rupee rose as much as 25 paise - or 0.35 per cent - against the dollar on Friday. Analysts say gains in domestic equities amid reports of a meeting between foreign investors and finance ministry officials regarding higher tax surcharge during the day provided support to the local currency. At the forex market, the rupee opened at 70.54 against the US currency and climbed to 70.44 at the day's highest point by afternoon, against Thursday's close of 70.69. At 11:49 pm, it was trading at 70.49 against the greenback.