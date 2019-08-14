Rupee Rebounds From 6-Month Low, Rises 55 Paise Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

Rupee has depreciated in seven of the past 10 years, according to Bloomberg.

The rupee rebounded from the six-month low and rose as much as 55 paise or 0.77 per cent against the dollar on Wednesday. Analysts say strong domestic equity markets and easing crude oil prices provided support to the home unit. At the forex market, the rupee opened higher at 71.00 against the US currency and climbed to 70.85 at the day's highest point, against Tuesday's close of 71.40. However, the domestic unit pared some gains and was trading at 70.94 against the greenback at 10:57 am.