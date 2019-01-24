NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Currencies and Forex

Rupee Advances By 14 Paise To 71.19 Against Dollar

Dealers said dollar's weakness against other currencies overseas amid fears of a slowing global economy supported the rupee.

Currencies And Forex | | Updated: January 24, 2019 09:53 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rupee Advances By 14 Paise To 71.19 Against Dollar

On Wednesday, the rupee settled higher by 11 paise against dollar.


Mumbai: 

The rupee strengthened 14 paise to 71.19 against the dollar at the interbank forex market on Thursday on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks. 

Dealers said dollar's weakness against other currencies overseas amid fears of a slowing global economy and US government's record-long shutdown and early gains in domestic equity markets supported the rupee.    

On Wednesday, the rupee had snapped its three-day losing streak and settled higher by 11 paise at 71.33 against the US dollar. 

The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by 28.27 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 36,136.74 after rising to 36,178.36 in opening trade Thursday. 



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

INR vs USDRupee vs dollar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Wagon RLive TVTata HarrierHOP LiveEntertainment NewsPNR StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHTRAIPUBG

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top